This Scottish Island is Up For Sale and It's Not As Expensive As You Might Think

Humans have always wanted better and more comfortable lives for themselves. To ensure a more comfortable life, people mostly invest in houses, financial policies or food. But here we have something unique — some might say bizarre — up for sale: an island in Scotland! Now, one might think that buying an island is quite an impossible task. If you could actually buy one, it would cost you crores.

However, the Isle of Carn Deas in Scotland, 22 acres and completely uninhabited, according to the Daily Record, costs around 50,000 pounds — over Rs 50 lakh. There are many such islands on the North-West Coast of Scotland where no one lives. These islands are being sold, and their price is a little more than 50 thousand pounds i.e. over 50 lakh rupees.

This isle, which is just 1.5 miles away from a sparsely-populated village called Achiltibuie, has green terrain, small hills and beaches. The sea around it is full of marine life such as dolphins, sharks, and porpoises. According to a statement by the Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group, the island has a shingle beach, caves and cliffs that allow water sports such as sailing and snorkelling.

The island also boasts of a great location. To the west is the National Scenic Area, while to the north are the Assynt and Coigach mountains. To its south are the beautiful Torridon hills. It takes only 25 minutes to reach the Achiltibuie village by boat. The Scottish capital of Glasgow is just five hours away by car. However, London is quite far away from here, and a drive could take 12 hours.

