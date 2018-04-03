This Selfless Act of Kindness By Hyderabad Cop Will Fill Your Hearts With Hope

This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/tL7VO7Vt5J — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 1, 2018

Good Job 👏👏 keep it up. — CP Cyberabad (@cpcybd) April 1, 2018

This is called change, not only friendly police , also called social responsibility 🙏🙏 — Satya (@SatyaRajulapudi) April 1, 2018

Humanity still exists friendly and social responsible cops towards public need of the hour — Jaiganesh Dhandapani (@ndpjai) April 2, 2018

as if he is feeding his mom...what a glorious heart...salute officer.... — never_born_neve_died (@tears_of_violin) April 2, 2018

Not just left behind... the old woman is shifted by @cyberabadpolice to *Anandashramam, home, Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP https://t.co/VuOo0MVYZd — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 2, 2018

Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBlood pic.twitter.com/AIXq6Mj6Ot — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2018

After Mumbai Police decided to do "something wise" on April Fools' Day by donating blood, here's another cop story that is warming hearts on the Internet.A photograph of Hyderabad traffic personnel feeding a homeless woman is doing rounds on Twitter.Snapped near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), the viral photo shows Kukatpally Traffic Police Station home guard, B Gopal, feeding a homeless woman with his own hands, is now being praised by fellow cops and netizens on the microblogging site.The selfless act of kindness was then shared on Twitter by Harsha Bhargavi, chief public relations officer to Telangana DGP on Sunday.Attaching the pic, Harsha wrote, "This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO"The tweet soon went viral garnering nearly 3000 retweets and the cop was lauded for his kind gesture.Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Metropolitan Police congratulated Gopal.Others saluted the officer. "Humanity still exists friendly and social responsible cops towards public need of the hour," wrote one user.On Monday, Harsha Bhargavi, who shared the viral photograph, said that the woman has now been shifted to an old age home in another tweet.Sharing the good news, Harsha wrote, "Not just left behind... the old woman is shifted by @cyberabadpolice to *Anandashramam, home, Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP"Earlier, Mumbai police officers were praised for donating blood on the April Fools' Day."Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBlood," the official handle of Mumbai Police wrote.