This Shop in West Bengal Sells Iconic Rosogollas For Rs 3 Per Piece in a Sweet Deal

Be it a marriage or a rice ceremony, no auspicious occasion celebrated by Bengalis is complete without sweets. To be specific, the most iconic of them all: the rosogolla. Time passes, generations change, but Bengalis’ love for the sweet at the end of, before or even during meals, continues undiminished. From ancient times to today, the adoration for rosogolla has remained unchanging.

The rosogolla already has recognition all over the world. Its origin has become a reason for conflict between Odisha and West Bengal. But, Bengal emerged victorious in the tug of war. All over Bengal, thus, the Rosogolla is known to ring in happy moments.

Rosogolla’s appeal is the same among the public in villages and cities alike, with all sweet shops fully stocked with the delicacy. The sweet today is not limited to the white variety. You have the jaggery rosogolla for winters, the mango rosogolla for summers, and many more new flavours that have gained immense popularity.

However, the sweet’s popularity also means that some variants of it often gets sold at pretty high prices. In a welcome change, rosogolla in Bagnan of Howrah is available only at the cost of Rs 3 per piece. Tapan Samanta’s sweet shop is located in Howrah Bagnan Harinarayanpur Bazar. In the evening, hot rosogolla, pantua and langcha is served only at Rs 3 per piece.

Tapan said that he has been making the rosogolla, pantua and langcha at this rate for the past several years. It makes him profit. It’s an arduous job, as he does all the work at the shop all by himself, from fetching water to making the sweets.

Months after the bittersweet battle over the origin of the delectable rosogolla, the Geographical Indications Registry announced in 2019 that Bengal gets to keep the Geographical Indications (GI) status accorded to ‘Banglar Rosogolla’.

West Bengal was given the GI tag for ‘Banglar Rosogolla’, the state’s alleged variant of the syrupy dessert, in November 2017. In February 2018, a Mr. Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, who claims to be the chairman of regional development trust in Odisha, filed a rectification petition demanding the cancellation of Bengal’s GI registration of the sweet.

On October 31, 2019, however, the Registry dismissed the rectification petition on account of delays by Odisha to present evidence in support of its petition within the stipulated timelines.

