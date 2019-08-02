Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

This Math Equation is Leaving Netizens Puzzled. Can You Solve it?

Remember BoDMAS and PEDMAS? We don't either.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Math Equation is Leaving Netizens Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Mathematics has always had its fair share of haters. It is not that the subject is dull or unimportant. Just that sometimes, it can be so very HARD. And if you thought that you left the horrors behind in school, here's another brain-racker.

Days after the equation '230 - 220 x 0.5 = 5' went viral on Twitter and left many people scratching their heads, a new cryptic math equation has left netizens in great confusion.

On July 28, the following equation on was posted on Twitter:

"8/2(2+2) = ?"

Now, to solve this equation, you must recall the old rules you learnt in school. And one of the basic rules of mathematics is the rule of BoDMAS, which is often known as the PEDMAS rule.

For those, who are still unaware of these terms, BoDMAS stands for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction, whereas PEDMAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction.

However, both the terms follow the same rule, which is, in a given equation, a bracket is solved first, followed by Division, Multiplication, Addition and then Subtraction.

Now, that you are aware of the most common rule of Math, it becomes easy for you to solve the equation and get the answer: 16.

However, that is not what your calculator thinks. For any calculator, the answer is 1.

If the equation has you scratching your head, fear not as you are definitely not the only one. Many netizens took to Twitter to share their confusion. This is what they have to say:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram