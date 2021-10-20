41-Year-old Singapore Resident Faces Death Penalty for Possessing 900 Grams of Charas

Omar Yacob, a 41-year-old Singapore resident, has been sentenced to death by the court after the police and narcotics officials caught him with 900 grams of charas. Omar challenged the verdict in the higher court but his plea was rejected and the death penalty stayed. The court verdict was delivered in February 2021. In the final hearing, though, Omar levelled some serious allegations against the police and claimed that he was innocent. Omar, in his defence, had said, “The police had kept the drugs in my car. I wasn’t even aware of charas in my car. I am innocent” According to the laws of Singapore, charas is listed as class A drugs. Procuring, consuming and smuggling intoxicating substances such as cannabis, cocaine, Ecstasy, methamphetamine or heroin is illegal in Singapore.

According to reports, the Singapore police arrested Omar with about nine hundred grams of charas while he was driving a car, accompanied by his father on the side seat. The police and the narcotics officials arrested him in 2018 and recovered 900 grams of charas from his car at the time of the arrest.

Omar was then produced before the court where he was sentenced to death. The matter has come into discussion after the punishment of the death penalty to Omar.

Consumption and procurement of Cannabis (Charas-Ganja) are Illegal in several countries. It is illegal to keep, plant and consume cannabis. Despite strict rules, many still indulge in smuggling these substances.

According to sources, Omar wasn’t aware of the charas in his car. In the police interrogation, Omar had claimed that these plants are used for medicines.

