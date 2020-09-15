BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

This Single Mom Working with Zomato has a Perfect Service Record with Zero Cancellations

This Single Mom Working with Zomato has a Perfect Service Record with Zero Cancellations

Uma lost her husband 10 years ago and has since then been taking care of her son and household all by herself.

Buzz Staff

An employee of the food delivery app Zomato is winning praise for her outstanding service without any cancellation or complaints of late deliveries. The woman, identified as Uma, has been awarded a Diamond star for her excellent services.

Uma's story was shared on Twitter by a woman with username Sukriti Chakravarty on September 11. Uma, according to the tweet, lost her husband 10 years ago. Since then she has been taking care of her household and son. Single mother Uma travels nearly 300km a day to deliver food on her motorcycle.

“Honoured & Proud to share a real-life hero! Ms. Uma has been awarded a Diamond star for excellence, because she has no cancellations, no delayed deliveries. She travels 250 -300 Kms a day on her bike. Lost her husband 10yrs back but takes care of her son proudly all by herself!” Chkravarty says in the tweet.

The tweet caught attention of Uma's employer Zomato which shared her story on Twitter and said, "There's one more thing she won waaay before any award – our hearts. Uma, thank you for doing what you do every day. You make us super proud (sic)," they wrote.

People are praising Uma for excelling in her job and overcoming all challenges.

Founded in 2008, Gurugram-based Zomato is one of India’s best-known companies, with more than 5,000 employees.

Zomato has been staying in limelight for its social media posts. It recently made to headlines after annoucing period leaves for it women employees. With this, Zomato became the most high profile organisation to institute the policy in India, a country where menstruation is still taboo to some.

“There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave,” Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in an email to staff on Saturday. “You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.”

Next Story
Loading