This Six-Year-Old is Impressing Celebrities like Will Smith and Chris Evans with Her Dance Moves

Her Instagram account, with only 12 posts till date, already has over 179K followers. The 'Aunt Run account' describes Ivanah as a "6 year old who loves dancing."

June 12, 2019
A six-year-old girl from South Africa has taken the internet by storm with her dance moves -- so much so that celebrities like Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and even Captain America aka Chris Evans have posted videos of the young girl shaking a leg.

According to a story published in Daily Mail, Ivanah is a young dancer from Port Elizabeth who has found fame after sharing her dance moves on social media.

Her Instagram account, with only 12 posts till date, already has over 179K followers. The 'Aunt Run account' describes Ivanah as a "6 year old who loves dancing."


One of Ivanah's most recent videos to have gone viral shows her dancing to Lizzo's 2019 hit 'Juice.'




The video was shared by Good Morning America to which the singer wrote, "INVITE ME & IVANAH ON THE SHOW SO WE CAN PERFORM JUICE TOGETHER."







Turns out that Lizzo is not the only high profile fan the six-year-old has. Turns out Will Smith too loves the little girl's moves. The actor reported his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's original post of Ivanah's dance and wrote, "This girl has life figured out! I’m bout to go find me some traffic right now ... and dance!"




In fact, American actor Mario Lopez too commented on Will Smith's video writing, "Love her!"

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson too commented on Jada Pinkett Smith's original post, "Omg this is the best ever! So cute."

Not only them, turns out Captain America Chris Evans too is a huge fan of Ivanah. The Hollywood star posted a video of the girl dancing on is Twitter page and wrote, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be."



