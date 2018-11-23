This Sixth-Grader's Note is Winning the Internet After It Helped Solve a Hit-and-Run Case
Andrew Sipowicz, a 21-year-old student at the Canisius College was bewildered after he found a fresh dent on his red Ford Mustang. Fortunately for him, Sipowicz knew exactly whom to blame for the alleged hit-and-run, all thanks to a young eyewitness who had been present at the crime scene.
According to Sipowicz, he found a handwritten note on his car from a student at Houghton Academy, with an account of the accident as well as the illustration of the bus, on which the sixth-grader was aboard, which had damaged the car in the accident.
Recounting the incident, the sixth-grader explained in detail how the accident unfolded.
"Bus: 449 hit your car It stops here everyday to drop me off,[sic]" the letter said.
"What happened? She (the bus driver) was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to tear over and squeeze threw but couldn’t. She actually squeezed threw. She made a dent and I saw what happened,[sic] " the child wrote.
Here's the entire note:
If you wondering what happen to your car.
Bus: 449 hit your car It stops here everyday to drop me off.
At 5:00pm.
What happened? She was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to tear over and squeeze threw but couldn’t. She actually squeezed threw. She made a dent and I saw what happened.
-Sorry
-Driver seat left door
-A lady in the bus driver seat 499.
-Buffalo Public School bus
-A 6th grader at Houghten Academy
The child also sketched a bus that showed other students peeking outside its windows as the horror unfolded.
Posted on Wednesday, Sipowicz's tweet has been retweeted more than 250K times.
"Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale)," he wrote in a now-viral tweet.
Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX— Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018
In his follow-up tweet, Sipowicz noted that the student who wrote the letter had been found and that he was "in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions."
Update: The student who wrote the letter has been found and we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions. Very grateful for what she did— Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 21, 2018
According to ABC Action News, Vice Principal Kevin Garcia said the school will be "celebrating her outstanding leadership" and will be presenting her with a citizenship award.
The student's teacher also took to his Twitter page to extend his regards.
Proud teacher moment. One of my students wasn't afraid to be a 'snitch' and did the good deed. NO THANKSGIVING HOMEWORK! https://t.co/Wu9IG8Q3bf— Nick Kiser (@Kiser18) November 21, 2018
The twitterati, on the other hand, were much taken up by the child's illustration skills.
Same pic.twitter.com/vwrtEDuwrq— marilolis (@marilolis) November 22, 2018
She’s a good artist too.— Glenda L. Cooper (@glenda_cooper) November 22, 2018
She really captured the moment you know that's how those kids really looked too all up in their windows lmao— Sydney (@Sydneygrooms58) November 22, 2018
Howwww tf is a 6th grader's handwriting better than mine?— Eryn Andrews (@SSZephany) November 22, 2018
The bus that hit your twitter feed: pic.twitter.com/eRN3bdveMd— Ra Cha Cha (@HeyRaChaCha) November 22, 2018
That driver thinking she got away with the hit and run pic.twitter.com/KJ9ljQKJFH— Austin (@austinlemma) November 22, 2018
“That’s for not ever letting me put my window down” pic.twitter.com/RvlSAH0ZlE— Amy West-Ashley (@Amynicole0116) November 22, 2018
YOOOO these kids are screaming in the damn bus pic.twitter.com/YLVsBp3o3I— Tadeo (@TSalamanaca) November 22, 2018
When the Redditors got wind of the incident, hilarious thread ensued.
"Not all heroes have completed 6th grade yet."
"Based on a quick vector mapping of the reflection angles from the headlight assembly, cross-referenced with the location of the sun at 5:00pm on that day, the the latitude of the location must place the car somewhere in nothwestern NY; maybe as far up as Viagara Falls, but definitely not as far south as Buffalo.[sic]"
"The child has the class and sense of responsibility to do the right thing while the adult bus driver does not," a Redditor added.
Meanwhile, First Student, the company that operates the bus has issued a statement saying that they will cover the damages and take action against the driver.
HAPPENING NOW: First Student is in the process of terminating this bus driver based on the incident. Buffalo middle schoolers note goes viral @WKBW https://t.co/LInfh9L009 pic.twitter.com/iBcEnW2Z6u— Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) November 21, 2018
