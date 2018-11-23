This Sixth-Grader's Note is Winning the Internet After It Helped Solve a Hit-and-Run Case

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

Update: The student who wrote the letter has been found and we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions. Very grateful for what she did — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 21, 2018

Proud teacher moment. One of my students wasn't afraid to be a 'snitch' and did the good deed. NO THANKSGIVING HOMEWORK! https://t.co/Wu9IG8Q3bf — Nick Kiser (@Kiser18) November 21, 2018

She’s a good artist too. — Glenda L. Cooper (@glenda_cooper) November 22, 2018

She really captured the moment you know that's how those kids really looked too all up in their windows lmao — Sydney (@Sydneygrooms58) November 22, 2018

Howwww tf is a 6th grader's handwriting better than mine? — Eryn Andrews (@SSZephany) November 22, 2018

The bus that hit your twitter feed: pic.twitter.com/eRN3bdveMd — Ra Cha Cha (@HeyRaChaCha) November 22, 2018

That driver thinking she got away with the hit and run pic.twitter.com/KJ9ljQKJFH — Austin (@austinlemma) November 22, 2018

“That’s for not ever letting me put my window down” pic.twitter.com/RvlSAH0ZlE — Amy West-Ashley (@Amynicole0116) November 22, 2018

YOOOO these kids are screaming in the damn bus pic.twitter.com/YLVsBp3o3I — Tadeo (@TSalamanaca) November 22, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: First Student is in the process of terminating this bus driver based on the incident. Buffalo middle schoolers note goes viral @WKBW https://t.co/LInfh9L009 pic.twitter.com/iBcEnW2Z6u — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) November 21, 2018