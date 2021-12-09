This Skinny House in Australia is Just 6-Metre-Wide And Worth Rs.83 Crore

If we asked you to imagine a house worth Rs. 83 crore, there would be no limit to your imagination, right? In all likelihood, you would think of a sprawling mansion. In most cases, your imagination might be right, but in some cases, it can be way off than the actual thing. A house in Australia is one such case that can strongly challenge your perception of a house worth crores.

Located in Darling Point, Sydney, the house stands at one of the most luxurious locations there is in New South Wales and is worth AUD 15.5 million, or roughly Rs.83 crore. The four-storey house is just 6 metres in width. Owned by a multi-millionaire, Fiona Brown, who is the co-founder of Dicker Data, an Australian IT equipment wholesaler, herself bought the house for a whopping AUD 6.34 million, or around Rs. 34 crore.

The reason why this ultra-narrow house is so expensive is the affluent location it is built-in and the breathtaking view it provides of the Sydney Harbour. The house also has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private pool, and a private beach. The house also provides private access to boats on the shore.

Coming to the features of the house, the six-metre-wide luxurious house comes with a reverse cycle air-conditioning and under-floor heating, packaged with a full house alarm system and CCTV setup. The best part about the house is that all four bedrooms have an uninterrupted view of the sea harbour.

The house was originally owned by Lady Susan Renouf in 1994-97, after which it was passed on among many owners before finally being bought by Fiona Brown in 2014.

According to Real Estate.au, the house is owned by the Dickers, who are now based in Dubai and are planning to auction the house via real estate agency Ray White Eastern Beaches. The house is scheduled to go up for auction on February 12, 2022.

