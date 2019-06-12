This Software Engineer Designed a Chatbot to Chat With His Girlfriend While He's Busy at Work

Unable to respond to his girlfriend’s messages due to work, a Chinese software engineer put his programming skills to use by developing a bot to chat with her.“Baby, this is our 618th day together. Hope you’ll feel bright as the sun,” reads one of the several message from the chat bot to the man’s girlfriend.Li KaiXiang, who works for an ecommerce platform, shared his story on Weibo. He claimed that the bot worked 24x7, duly responding to his girlfriend’s queries.So much so that the girl and the bot had exchanged over 300 messages on WeChat by the time Li finished work.However, the girl eventually got suspicious over the speed she was receiving messages from her “boyfriend.”"How was this designed?” she asked, following it up with another query: “Why are you responding so fast?”Li’s Weibo account seems to have been deleted but screenshots of his post have gone viral on the micro-blogging site.“Brother, send me the source code please,” read one of the comments, according to Abacus News.Others admired the man for his romantic gesture, while some admitted that chatting to a bot might actually not be that bad.“Is it really a boyfriend that I lack? What I lack is a chatbot,” a Weibo user wrote.