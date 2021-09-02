This South African 'King Of Bees' Walks Around With Bees All Over His Body

A self-acclaimed “King of Bees" has stunned people with his incredible ability to walk around with thousands of bees on his unprotected body without being stung.

Ndayisaba is a resident of the Central African Republic of Rwanda and works as a beekeeper. Ndayisaba has been taking care of bees since an early age. He recently gained fame when a series of pictures in which he is seen wearing bees all over his body went viral on social media.

To control the bees, Ndayisaba looks for the queen bee from the swarm and then he put the queen bee on his body to attract the other bees, the Daily Star reported. And to keep the queen bee in one spot on his body, he attaches her to a piece of string around his waist. So naturally, other bees to keep their queen bee protected they fly towards Ndayisaba and forms a shield around the queen bee to keep her safe. Ndayisaba also said that he is well known for beekeeping in his community and they never sting him.

Talking to a local media Ndayisaba said, “People are not bothered by this. It rather makes them happy, and they want me to teach them. They are not afraid; all they want is to learn in order to start keeping bees themselves."

Ndayisaba said that besides the popularity he has received on social media and in his community, his unusual skill has helped him earn a decent living as well.

Speaking on the trick, an experienced beekeeper Katie Lee writes on Bee Informed that to keep bee swarms well fed, they spray sugar syrup periodically on them. Katie stated that well-fed bees are less likely to sting.

Katie further said that the task of a beekeeper is not without risk, unlike Ndayisaba, who claims that in his 30 years of beekeeping, he’s never been stung. Katie says that every time she makes a bee beard she is stung at least once every time.

