This Spanish Restaurant Brings Food To Table Within 14 Seconds of Placing Order

There are many parameters to judge a restaurant. One of those is the time to bring the food to the table. Normally, customers have to wait for half an hour to get their food, but in a Spanish restaurant, the order is delivered instantly to your table. It’s almost at the same moment.

This may sound like a joke, except that it’s not. The restaurant in question is Carne Garibaldi, which holds the record for being the fastest to serve food to customers. The name of the restaurant is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for serving food in just over 13.4 seconds.

Carne Garibaldi has received many awards for this lightning-fast deliveries. The premier dish of the restaurant is carne en su jugo, one of the fastest served dishes in the world. Customers who have visited the restaurant have recorded 13-14 seconds on their stopwatches starting from the time of placing the order to receiving their food on the table.

This restaurant serves mainly Spanish and Mexican dishes, some of which are cooked for hours on low flame. All the dishes are prepared much before the restaurant opens. Still, in just 15 seconds, putting the food on the plate and delivering it to the customer is an extremely challenging task.

In an interview with Vice Magazine, the manager of the eatery said that the early serving of food started as a game between the waiters as to who could serve the food fastest. It eventually evolved to become the restaurant’s policy.

