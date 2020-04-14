BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This Special Artist’s Viral Mask amid the Pandemic is Giving Netizens 'Doctor Who' Vibes

(Image credit: Reddit/ @Posted byu/GallowBoob)

(Image credit: Reddit/ @Posted byu/GallowBoob)

A similar scene was seen in the English science fiction series Doctor Who and fans are loving the reference.

A picture of a man wearing a face mask inside a supermarket has gone viral. Why? His mask is in fact a gas mask that appears to come out of his mouth.

A similar scene was seen in the English science fiction series Doctor Who and fans are loving the reference. The freaky photo has been shared on various social media platforms and users mention that the man in the picture is a special effects artist and hence managed to produce such a ghastly picture.

A special effects artist made himself a mask for the pandemic and i can’t get over it from r/interestingasfuck

The caption read, “A special effects artist made himself a mask for the pandemic and I can’t get over it”.

People immediately took the chance and referred back to Doctor Who. One user wrote, “Ahhhh. Came for the Doctor references and was not disappointed!”

While another wrote, “Are you my mummy”.

Soon, the greater part of the Reddit thread was taken over by Doctor Who fans.

In episode 9 of the first season of the show, the Doctor had to face the empty child in what became one of the most horrific episodes of the wide-spanning series. The empty child always wore a gas mask and was looking for his “mummy”. The show’s “Are you my Mummy?” is one of the most spine-chilling lines from the show.

Also, in one of the scenes, an old doctor called Constantine grew out a gas mask out of his mouth that ultimately covered his whole face.

There were other people too and not particularly fans, who found the picture not tasteful.

“Imagine being high on a late-night munchie run and seeing this,” wrote one user.

Another said, “The fact he wears glasses helps sell it.”

