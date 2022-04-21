This Spooky Optical Illusion Will Leave You Seeing Horrifying Things

It seems like the trend of optical illusion is not dying anytime soon. In the last few weeks, several optical illusion images and videos have left people scratching their heads. Now, a horror optical illusion is going viral on social media. The illusion features an image of a creepy smiley face. It was originally shared on TikTok by a user called Hectic Nick. According to a report by New York Post, he challenged his viewers as he said, “Focus your eyes on the red dot for about 15 seconds. After that, look at a blank wall and start blinking. You’ll see something pretty amazing.” Several people commented on the same. One person wrote, “I’m home alone and scared right now.” Another person wrote, “nearly gave me a heart attack.”

Here is the illusion:

Credits: YouTube screenshot. (TikTok/@HecticNick)

Meanwhile, an old crocs and socks illusion has made a comeback on the Internet, sparking a debate about the colour of the footwear. The optical illusion was created by professors Pascal Wallisch and Michael Karlovich in 2021. It is similar to the infamous black and blue or white and gold dress optical illusion – which got popular back in 2015.

Wallisch and Karlovich created a short video, wherein they asked viewers to guess the colour of the Crocs they were viewing on their screens. The clip begins with two images of an individual wearing Crocs. While one of them is pink, the other one appears to be green, and both are paired with beige socks. In the next slide, the creators flashes a green light on one pair, which makes the crocs appear to turn a shade of grey, while the socks turn green. The duo then asked their viewers to guess the colour of the socks out of four images – pink, green, gold or grey?

“What is going on here? Under green lights, pink objects look grey and white objects look green. ,” said Wallisch and Karlovich, mentioning that the illusion demonstrates the role of beliefs in colour perception.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.