1-MIN READ

This Squirrel Doing 'Kapalbhati' is Giving Netizens Yoga Goals

Screengrab of video showing the squirrel doing 'kapaalbharti'

Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola, who shared the video on Twitter, called the squirrel’s activity a yoga pose. 'Kapalbhatiaasana…. Squirrel style,' read the caption.

Regularly practicing yoga has proven to provide health and immunity benefits. The age-old practice that originated in India has been accepted by people all over the world.

Now, it looks like even animals are not unknown to the art of maintaining a healthy lifestyle using yoga. In a viral video on social media, a squirrel can be seen performing kapalbhati and acing it.

Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola, who shared the video on Twitter, linked the squirrel’s activity with the yoga pose. “Kapalbhatiaasana…. Squirrel style,” read the caption.


The one minute-long video clip shows a squirrel standing upright with its hands folded together in front as it seems to exhale air with force.

The video has managed to create frenzy on the internet. Over 7,000 people have already watched the clip till now.

While one Twitter user commented, “Baba squirrel dev”, another wrote, “That's awesome!”

A Twitter user’s comment on the thread read, “Perfect aasana for pretty squirrel sir”.

One social media user took a different approach to the squirrel’s actions. He thought that the animal was actually dancing and not practicing yoga. “Sir, may be a mithun da fan!!!” he tweeted, referring to Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty of Disco Dancer fame.

Kapalbhati is a breathing exercise. While Kapal refers to forehead or the skull, bhati refers to illumination. The exercise involves inhaling and exhaling multiple short breaths with certain force.

Although there are various health benefits associated with kapalbhati, one should consult a yoga professional before engaging in it on a regular basis.

Loading