This Squirrel Doing 'Kapalbhati' is Giving Netizens Yoga Goals

Regularly practicing yoga has proven to provide health and immunity benefits. The age-old practice that originated in India has been accepted by people all over the world.

Now, it looks like even animals are not unknown to the art of maintaining a healthy lifestyle using yoga. In a viral video on social media, a squirrel can be seen performing kapalbhati and acing it.

Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola, who shared the video on Twitter, linked the squirrel’s activity with the yoga pose. “Kapalbhatiaasana…. Squirrel style,” read the caption.

The one minute-long video clip shows a squirrel standing upright with its hands folded together in front as it seems to exhale air with force.

The video has managed to create frenzy on the internet. Over 7,000 people have already watched the clip till now.

While one Twitter user commented, “Baba squirrel dev”, another wrote, “That's awesome!”

Baba squirrel dev — Aman D Rathi (@AmanDRathi1) May 12, 2020

That's awesome! — Kayzad Kasad (@KayzadKasad) May 12, 2020

A Twitter user’s comment on the thread read, “Perfect aasana for pretty squirrel sir”.

Encouraging and funny at the same time😁😁 — Sarita Khatri (@saritakhatri15) May 12, 2020

Ha ha. 😄 perfect aasana for pretty squirrel sir.. — Sravani (@sravani950570) May 12, 2020

One social media user took a different approach to the squirrel’s actions. He thought that the animal was actually dancing and not practicing yoga. “Sir, may be a mithun da fan!!!” he tweeted, referring to Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty of Disco Dancer fame.

Sir, may be a mithun da fan!!! 🕺🏻 — Nalin Yadav,IFS (@NalinYadavIFS) May 12, 2020

Kapalbhati is a breathing exercise. While Kapal refers to forehead or the skull, bhati refers to illumination. The exercise involves inhaling and exhaling multiple short breaths with certain force.

Although there are various health benefits associated with kapalbhati, one should consult a yoga professional before engaging in it on a regular basis.