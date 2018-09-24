GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Stand-Up Comedian Accurately Explains Why Hair Cuts in India are a Scam

Highly relatable.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Image credits: East India Comedy / YouTube
You know that moment when you're sitting in front of a mirror with your hair wet and combed in a salon before the barber actually begins trimming, and you suddenly realise, "I didn't actually need this. What am I doing here?"

Haircuts can be very confusing. Especially the ones which result in you walking out of a fancy salon with a lighter wallet, and the exact same look.

So let's not beat around the bush and trim things up: haircuts are a scam.

Addressing this particular scam, comedy collective East India Comedy's Azeem Banatwalla recently highlighted (gedddit?) several things about the haircut that sometimes (read: always) make it a nightmarish experience.

From finding 'hair artists' at fancy salons to finding a barber at a unisex one, Banatwalla throws several truth bombs that make his recent gig a must-watch.

















Oh and those goddamn names.

















This isn't all. Banatwalla has a lot more to say about salons and haircuts. Uploaded on Wednesday, the video has already garnered 730K views on YouTube.

You can watch it here:

