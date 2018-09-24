English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Stand-Up Comedian Accurately Explains Why Hair Cuts in India are a Scam
Highly relatable.
Image credits: East India Comedy / YouTube
You know that moment when you're sitting in front of a mirror with your hair wet and combed in a salon before the barber actually begins trimming, and you suddenly realise, "I didn't actually need this. What am I doing here?"
Haircuts can be very confusing. Especially the ones which result in you walking out of a fancy salon with a lighter wallet, and the exact same look.
So let's not beat around the bush and trim things up: haircuts are a scam.
Addressing this particular scam, comedy collective East India Comedy's Azeem Banatwalla recently highlighted (gedddit?) several things about the haircut that sometimes (read: always) make it a nightmarish experience.
From finding 'hair artists' at fancy salons to finding a barber at a unisex one, Banatwalla throws several truth bombs that make his recent gig a must-watch.
Oh and those goddamn names.
This isn't all. Banatwalla has a lot more to say about salons and haircuts. Uploaded on Wednesday, the video has already garnered 730K views on YouTube.
You can watch it here:
