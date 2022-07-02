This Storm-themed Spa is Leaving Reddit Terrified. Would You Take the Plunge?

Spas are usually associated with a relaxing and soothing experience that one seeks after a long week of toiling. This spa in Italy has taken a strange approach and is offering something ‘thundering’ as part of their services.

A video of a spa room is doing rounds on the internet that is said to be themed on thunderstorms. Shared on Reddit by a user, the clip shows a pool inside a spa room that artificially replicated the conditions of a violent thunderstorm. “This storm-themed spa room,” the caption read.

While one expects a calm environment in a spa room with adequate lighting, a complete opposite scenario has been created in the storm-themed spa. In the video, the spa is seen illuminated with dim blue lights while screens seem to have been installed on the walls that display videos of storm clouds passing by.

In a bid to mimic a storm at the sea, the room also features showers in the ceiling that add to the experience by causing heavy rain. The sound effects can also be heard to provide thrill and excitement.

As soon as the video was shared on Reddit, users flocked to the comment sharing their opinions on the ingenious idea.

For this user, it was like two extremes where either one would be terrified of stepping in that place or would be dying to visit it at least once.

One thought the experience could be used to practice being calm and dealing with stressful conditions.

Another user said it was no less than a nightmare where monsters could be emerging from under the water.

For some, it was one of the most frightening things that triggered their anxiety.

This user said he would rather prefer a peaceful bath rather than entering the stormy waters of the spa.

One person claimed that the storm-themed spa would be challenging at first to deal with but would later become great.

So, tell us if you would be willing to spend some time in the storm-themed pool.

