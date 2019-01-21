This Strange Video Of a 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Tutorial Is Scarring The Internet

Hello 911 I would like to die now cc @ nail_sunny on instagram pic.twitter.com/aN5LpG4eB5 — Simply Nailogical (Cristine) (@nailogical) January 18, 2019



Nail art is slowly taking over the Internet.A typical scroll down #NailArt will reveal super-blingy, holo, and creative patterned nail art. But it will also reveal a certain section of 'creative' videos which will make you question, "Why does this exist?"Now, a nail-art tutorial video has made the Internet lose its mind.Russian manicure specialist "Nail Sunny" has come up with a tutorial which is...creative, to say the least. A video of the tutorial posted on Instagram shows a woman dressed in scrubs, placed on a single finger-nail, giving "birth" to a baby. After the baby appears from the bottom of the finger nail, complete with an umbilical cord, a small scalpel cuts the umbilical cord, and hands the 'baby' to the 'mother.'Sound a little weird? The video is even more uncanny.The Internet is not exactly pleased with this. Even Holo Queen 'Simply Nailogical' doesn't want to be a part of this.But turns out this is not the only disturbing video 'Nail Sunny' has come up with in recent times. There's been a nail tutorial of 'ladies pooping.'And one of a pregnancy test.There's even one of hair straitening.

While most of these are very disturbing to watch, we can safely say, we agree with the Internet. Why do these exist?