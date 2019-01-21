English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Strange Video Of a 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Tutorial Is Scarring The Internet
This bizzare video of nail art tutorial by 'Nail Sunny' shows the process of a baby being birthed. The Internet has just one question - Why?
Nail art is slowly taking over the Internet.
A typical scroll down #NailArt will reveal super-blingy, holo, and creative patterned nail art. But it will also reveal a certain section of 'creative' videos which will make you question, "Why does this exist?"
Now, a nail-art tutorial video has made the Internet lose its mind.
Russian manicure specialist "Nail Sunny" has come up with a tutorial which is...creative, to say the least. A video of the tutorial posted on Instagram shows a woman dressed in scrubs, placed on a single finger-nail, giving "birth" to a baby. After the baby appears from the bottom of the finger nail, complete with an umbilical cord, a small scalpel cuts the umbilical cord, and hands the 'baby' to the 'mother.'
Sound a little weird? The video is even more uncanny.
The Internet is not exactly pleased with this. Even Holo Queen 'Simply Nailogical' doesn't want to be a part of this.
But turns out this is not the only disturbing video 'Nail Sunny' has come up with in recent times. There's been a nail tutorial of 'ladies pooping.'
And one of a pregnancy test.
There's even one of hair straitening.
While most of these are very disturbing to watch, we can safely say, we agree with the Internet. Why do these exist?
View this post on Instagram
Baby birth -❤️ or ? Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial
The Internet is not exactly pleased with this. Even Holo Queen 'Simply Nailogical' doesn't want to be a part of this.
Hello 911 I would like to die now cc @ nail_sunny on instagram pic.twitter.com/aN5LpG4eB5 — Simply Nailogical (Cristine) (@nailogical) January 18, 2019
Been told y’all to TAKE THIS GIRL’S MANICURIST LICENSE AWAY!!! https://t.co/iC0Qx6wdO2
— Is it crack? Is that what u smoke? u smoke crack? (@icythiccc) January 19, 2019
I wonder what the inspiration and thought process was behind this https://t.co/7RWUcnqvCI — a nonce (@halftimesenpai) January 19, 2019
— Alexis (@Alexis_kdcxo) January 18, 2019
pic.twitter.com/qb4wFkZ6O2 — riririru (@tohoshinriru) January 18, 2019
Nope nope nope pic.twitter.com/BMAvGuzCnT
— Keni (@kenimora) January 18, 2019
There’s some nail art the just doesn’t have to be done — ANDY YOU SHOULD FOLLOW ME (@el5ise) January 18, 2019
Why pic.twitter.com/6gEA1HVOZM
— MumsieGames❤ (@MumsieGames) January 18, 2019
Go in for a nail design and leave with a whole new mini baby. pic.twitter.com/ZaWf94Ask5 — Edwin Betancourt (@EdwinBWriter) January 18, 2019
But turns out this is not the only disturbing video 'Nail Sunny' has come up with in recent times. There's been a nail tutorial of 'ladies pooping.'
w t f pic.twitter.com/jarHE4rCZD
— shelby (@thatramenlady) January 18, 2019
And one of a pregnancy test.
View this post on Instagram
Are you Pregnant or not ? P.s. yellow liquid is not urine ! This is nail degreaser #nailsunnytutorial this work is special order from 5 followers! Thanks for the idea please share in comments what do you want for the next #nailsunnytutorial ? Вы беременны или нет ? На видео жидкость - не моча !! Это обезжириватель для ногтей Идею создания работы подали нам наши подписчики 5 человек в комментариях попросили сделать тест на беременность Если у вас есть ещё какие-либо идеи, пожалуйста напишите в комментариях, что вы хотите видеть в следующих. Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on
There's even one of hair straitening.
View this post on Instagram
Halloween Hairstyle nails - yay or nay? Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial
While most of these are very disturbing to watch, we can safely say, we agree with the Internet. Why do these exist?
