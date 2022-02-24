This Student Transforms Nail into Incredible Sculpture Using Everyday Objects in Japan

He may only be 16 years old, but this Japanese high-school student is poised to revolutionize nail art. Self-taught Taichi Yamane transforms nails into incredible sculptures using everyday objects, among other things, to craft the most unusual of manicures. With stones, metals, translucent or fluorescent materials, miniature flowers, keys and more, his creativity seems boundless.

It’s the kind of story that challenges so many preconceived ideas that you just can’t get help but tell it to anyone who will listen. So here we go… Taichi Yamane is a 16-year-old high school student in Tokyo who has decided to make his passion his future profession. Nothing out of the ordinary so far, you may say. Except that the young man in question has learned everything by himself, at home, spending hours testing, experimenting, failing, then starting again, relentlessly, until he achieved these spectacular compositions, part way between nail art and sculpture.

With just over a thousand followers — for now — his Instagram account has become the showcase of his creations. Sometimes you’ll discover minimalist nail art styles, but most often you’ll find pictures of oversized sculptures, making use of everything he can lay his hands on. Among his most spectacular creations is a nail art offering composed of multicolored beads glued one on top of another, but also sculptures made using gel or different metals.

More unusual still, the young nail artist uses stones, keys or safety pins, which he sticks or fixes like piercings to his nails. And, while he confessed to Dazed magazine that he doesn’t have the necessary skills to give rise to every one of his ideas, there’s no doubt that experience will allow him to realize ever more spectacular sculptures.

At just 16 years old, this high-schooler can already boast of taking renowned nail artists by surprise — and this is just the beginning. “I have so many interests in various things, all I want to do is acquire knowledge, go abroad, and meet people I haven’t met," he told the famous magazine, which quickly spotted his handiwork.

