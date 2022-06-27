This Study Explains Why Humans Don't Have Hair on Palms and Soles

The lack of or no hair on our palms and soles sets us apart from other mammals. But have you ever wondered why the hair does not grow in these two body parts?

According to the report by Science Alert, research conducted in 2018 by scientists from the University of Pennsylvania found that hairless skin like palms and soles contains a natural inhibitor that blocks the WNT signalling pathway, which manages hair growth and is essential for the development of hair follicles.

This naturally secreted inhibitor is a type of protein called Dickkopf 2 (DKK2), which prevents the pathway from performing its job.

Study co-author Sarah Millar, PhD, while talking to the Cosmos website, elucidating the findings said that during the research when the DKK2 protein was removed from the plantar skin of mice, which is on the bottom of their feet, they recorded that the hair began to grow.

After this, when Millar, who is also a professor of dermatology and the director of the Penn Skin Biology and Diseases Resource-based Center, examined another subject analogue — a rabbit — it was found that rabbits lack DKK2 protein, which explains the presence of hair on their feet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.