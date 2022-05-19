This Stunning Aerial View Of Udupi Beach is Straight out of a Dream

Instagram might have led you to believe that pristine sceneries and calming beaches only exist outside of India. For starters, that’s absolutely not true. Here’s proof. Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, has let us know about his favourite cycling route which happens to be in India’s southern state of Karnataka. On Tuesday, Solheim tweeted an aerial shot of a beachside road and captioned it, “World’s Most Beautiful Cycling Route? Udupi, Karnataka, India.”

The picture featured a road flanked by a beach on one side, and backwaters on the other. The golden sands embracing the frothing turquoise waves was a sight to behold and left netizens impressed.

One of the users identified the beach that has been pictured in the post, and wrote, “Yes it is good for cycling, and this is Padukere beach to Kaup beach stretch in Udupi. If anyone is confusing this with Maravanthe beach, they are totally wrong. I’ve been to both places and stayed there for long enough and both are awesome in their own beauty.”

Another user who has driven on the stunning route tweeted under Solheim’s tweet, “Have driven on this. Ravishing.”

The picture also inspired some to plan a trip to the region. As one user tweeted, “Ufff… it’s so beautiful, man. Definitely a part of my future trip.”

https://twitter.com/YRajurkar16/status/1526637343255408640

One comment read, “Every time I see something like this, it just strengthens my belief that God actually lives in the south.”

https://twitter.com/himanshu17shri/status/1526630757522735105

However, a concerned resident of the area expressed his fears. “We people of Udupi have seen enough of our beaches getting ruined and turned into garbage filled with plastic after such photos are posted online. People don’t appreciate nature as it is. Ton of commercial activities shall begin killing the beach.”

https://twitter.com/sikku/status/1526600592311058432

Back in 2020 bioluminescence made the Padukere Beach turn radiant blue.

https://twitter.com/omgs_tweets/status/1330466915987431425

Other than the mesmerising views, Udupi is also home some lip-smacking food. Are you planning on travelling to the region as a responsible tourist?

