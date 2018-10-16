GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Stunning Google Interactive Map Shows #MeToo Has Reached Every Corner of India

A section of the map which pinpoints top searching cities has been dominated, of late, by locations in India, from small towns to larger metropolis.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
This Stunning Google Interactive Map Shows #MeToo Has Reached Every Corner of India
(Image: Google interactive map)
India Shining, the ambitious slogan of governments past and present, is finally happening, though probably not how the babus wanted it to.

As the #MeToo movement continues to tear down millennia of patriarchy and male entitlement as well as the institutionalized silence of sexual abuse victims, individuals and organizations around the globe are finding incredible ways to SPEAK UP.

Among these is a stunning Google interactive map, which has been illuminating the spread and scope of the movement around the world. 'Me Too Rising: A visualization of the movement from Google Trends' offers a 360 degree view of how the campaign against sexual assault and abuse of power gained momentum around the entire planet, tracking search and social media trends starting from October 2017 to the present day.

While #MeToo was coined by activist Tarana Burke way back in 2006, the term only really gained traction following the Harvey Weinstein revelations of 2017, after The New York Times and The New Yorker published their investigation into the predatory behaviour of the now disgraced Hollywood mogul which stretched back decades and saw Weinstein sexually harass and assault dozens of women, no questions asked.

However, now those questions are being asked, and answers demanded, as the Weinstein revelations kick-started a domino effect with victims (especially women) around the world calling out sexual predators and the abuse and assault they've silently endured over the years, decades and beyond.

Scrolling back through time and place on the virtual globe, which illuminates top search trends related to violence against and abuse of women in individual cities and on individual dates, it's interesting (not to mention depressing) to note that initially the glow in India was dim at best while cities like New York, Los Angeles and others shone like beacons of a brighter future for women - and indeed, all victims of harassment and worse.

However, following Tanushree Dutta's allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar and the ongoing maelstrom of accusations that have followed it, India has never shown brighter. Perhaps most promisingly, the #MeToo movement and related searches are not restricted only to urban areas but spread across the country. A section of the map which pinpoints top searching cities has been dominated, of late, by locations in India, from small towns to larger metropolis.

And it's not just data highlights, pun intended. The map is also a resource for sexual assault survivors and agencies dealing with the same, with discussion points, articles, and even local helpline numbers to report instances of sexual violence. About time.

You can check the map here. 
