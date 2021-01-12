This Tamil Nadu Girl Has Built a Homemade and Cost-effective Mosquito Trap Using Old Tyres

Handling a mosquito infestation can be one of the most easiest but long drawn process, especially when there is a risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and zika virus.

And even as people keep coming up with innovative ideas to curb the menace, a simple hack of a one of a kind mosquito hatchery made of old tyres to trap the insects in to destroy its eggs and larvae has been a cost-effective idea. A 9-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam has worked on the concept of Ovillantas and developed a homemade trap for the insects.

In order to make the Ovillantas, Indira used a 13 inch old tyre, 1 hanger, a 1-inch PVC pipe, silicone glue, ball valve, PVC glue, filter paper and a bottle filled with water.

In order to make the simple mosquito traps, one has to cut the tyre into two sections and form an oval with an opening. Check out the video:

Creating a hole under the pipe once it is cut into two pieces, the PVC pipe is inserted inside and stuck with glue. On the open end of the pipe, she attached a ball valve and poured water inside the tyre structures and also stuck filter paper on both sides, which work as landing strips for the insects that see water and come down to lay their eggs on them. The mosquito larvae also floats on the water.

The structure can be hung from walls or in gardens anywhere inside or outside houses and in 2-3 days time, once the insects are stuck there, the ball valve can be used to drain out the water from the surface and the insects and their eggs destroyed using chlorine solution.

The Ovillanta traps aren't an unheard of concept, especially in villages of Mexico. The word actually comes from the combination of two words, from the Latin word ovi for egg and the Spanish llanta

The concept of the ovillantas was developed almost by accident by one Gérard Ulíbarri, a chemistry professor with the Laurentian University in Ontario, Canada. Ulíbarri developed the idea of the tyre traps when he had worked on a project involving mosquito traps to combat West Nile virus, that broke out in parts of the United States and Canada in the 2000s. Researchers say Ollivantas can destroy up to 7 times more mosquitoes than other insect traps and is also effective in reducing the use of pesticides and other chemical repellents.