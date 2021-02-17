This Tamil Nadu Petrol Pump Will Give You Free Fuel if Your Child Can Recite Thirukkural Couplets

Petrol and diesel prices have been soaring continuously across the country. Consumers are facing difficulties for the past several weeks as it remains unclear if governments can bring down the fuel cost.

Amid all this, Valluvar Agency in Karur district has come up with a novel idea to give petrol free-of-cost. Parents of school students who are able to recite Thirukkural couplets can avail the offer. At a time when petrol prices are skyrocketing, you can save some money by knowing the Tamil classic by-heart.

Renowned poet and saint Thiruvalluvar’s masterpiece Thirukkural can also fetch you a litre of free petrol if your kid can recite at least 20 of the 1,330 couplets. The owner of the fuel station at Nagampalli village in Aravakurichi promises half a litre of petrol free to a family whose children know at least 10 couplets of Thirukkural by heart.

Introduced on Thiruvallavur Day in January, the offer will run till the end of April. Available at a fuel station named after Valluvar, the scheme is eligible for students of classes I to XI, who are required to be accompanied by their parents. A participant should submit the couplets in writing and can be a part of the contest many times but couplets should be different each time.

Senguttuvan, MD of Valluvar Education Institutions and Valluvar Group of Companies in Karur, explained his intent to The New India Express, he said that the reading practice among students has been on the decline. The 62-year-old added that reading Thirukkural would be helpful in bringing focus among students. “I want students to grow with Thirukkural; but this needs some encouragement. Hence I came up with the idea,” Senguttuvan was quoted by Express as saying.

Senguttuvan further said that the price of petrol went past Rs 90 per litre, however the idea was to help children to ease the financial burden of their parents. The offer will also be of benefit for the parents who would ensure that children learn Thirukkural. He explained the purpose was to pique the interest among kids towards Thirukkural.

Senguttuvan also added that he will be inviting the students and their parents for an orientation on making 'Thirukkural a way of life'. According to Mr. Senguttuva, 147 students have recited and availed the offer for their parents’ vehicles until last week.

On Monday, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased as a rally in international oil prices pushed retail rates in India to new highs. Petrol cost was hiked by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise.