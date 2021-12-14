This Teacher Found the Past Participle of 'Flew' Using Algebra, Here's How

Mathematics and English are two opposite ends of a spectrum, but a man has derived a link between the two. A video of a young man, who mathematically finds out the past participle of the word ‘flew’, has left the netizens baffled. In the now-viral video, the man ‘derived’ the solution for a past particle question using the popular ‘cross multiplication with variable’ method. The combination of English grammar with Mathematical equation was hysterical and it has triggered laughter on Twitter. At the beginning of the video, the man writes, “If grew is grown then flew = ?” on a whiteboard, and he further demonstrates how a mathematician would solve the equation.

He uses variable ‘y’ to represent the past participle of ‘flew’ and cross multiplies, following which the equation - ‘y X Grew = flew X GREW’ is derived. Using the cross multiplication method, he arrived at the solution – ‘y = flown’, hence he says, "the past particle of flew is flown.”

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s economic advisor and former Finance Secretary, Arvind Mayaram had shared the clip, which has so far racked up over 26k views, via his Twitter handle. Posting the video, Mayaram captioned it,“Wicked Wit! When the English Teacher is on vacation and the Principal asks the Maths Teacher to take the English class!”

Watch the video here:

Wicked Wit! 😂When the English Teacher is on vacation and the Principal asks the Maths Teacher to take the English class! pic.twitter.com/PNncBiotT9 — Dr Arvind Mayaram اروند مایارام अरविंद मायाराम (@MayaramArvind) December 12, 2021

The viral video has sparked hilarious reactions on the microblogging site. One of the users wrote that she will try the method in her class, as “once a student took 30 mins to solve, Go = goes, Do =?”

I am going to try this in class. Once, a student took 30 mins to solve this:Go = goesDo =?— Kumari Mata Sarita سرِتا (@ViolentVeggy) December 12, 2021

Very interesting….Maths ke hunar ka kamaal.🤣😂😂Sadar Namaskar! Sir.🙏— Shivaji Bhardwaj (@ShivajiBhardw10) December 12, 2021

“He is right. Explaining in a logical analytical manner!” a user tweeted, another wrote, “Resourcefulness on its best display.”

He is right. Explaining in a logical analytical manner!— angarai sethuraman (@angaraian) December 12, 2021

Resourcefulness on its best display…😁 — Vijay Chaturvedi (@Vc0904Vijay) December 12, 2021

One of the users posed a question that if, "Grew= grown, and Flew= flown, Drew= ?”

Grew= grown Flew= flownDrew= ?— Jyoti Kathju (@jyotikathju) December 12, 2021

Did you like the mathematical way to solve the English grammar question?

