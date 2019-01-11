English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Teacher's Innovative Way Of Teaching 'Vowels' and 'Consonants' is Winning the Internet
A teacher in Bihar has found a new, melodious way to teach the alphabet.
A teacher in Bihar has found a new, melodious way to teach the alphabet.
A teacher in Bihar has come up with an innovative way to teach his pupils the differences between vowels and consonants, namely, by singing them.
While all of us were taught that 'a,e,i,o,u' are vowels in primary school, we may have had a chance of learning to remember it better if it was taught to us in a sing-song like manner, to help us remember it better. That is exactly what this teacher is doing, teaching his students the difference between vowels and consonants by singing them out in the Angika dialect.
In a video shared on Twitter by Kumar Vishwas, the teacher can be seen singing out the vowels so as to explain it better to his students.
“Kash ki hamein ‘vowels’ aur ‘consonants’ aise kisi musical guru ji ne padhae hote toh hum bhi aaj Shashi Tharoor babu ki tarah farraate maar ke angrezi bol rahe hote. (I wish we were taught ‘vowels’ and ‘consonants’ by such a musical teacher, even we would have spoken English just as well as Shashi Tharoor does),” wrote Vishwas, tagging Shashi Tharoor in the tweet.
The post has since then, gone viral.
People, including Amitabh Bachchan are impressed.
Well, we certainly learned a lesson in how musical the alphabet can sound, even if it isn't sung in the tune of Do-Re-Mi.
काश कि हमें ‘Vowels” और “Consonants” ऐसे किसी म्यूज़िकल गुरु जी ने पढ़ाए होते तो हम भी आज @ShashiTharoor बाबू की तरह फ़र्राटे मार के अंग्रेज़ी बोल रहे होते 😢😍😜👍 pic.twitter.com/Pb8M0tvXdC— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 10, 2019
People, including Amitabh Bachchan are impressed.
👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/oxPJbA88pz— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 10, 2019
Brilliant! https://t.co/0ACguHjCmX— Pushpesh Nandan (@push_pesh) January 11, 2019
What a melodious way to teach consonants and vowels in english! https://t.co/1qO63JY4je— ahmad azeem (@azeemjournalist) January 11, 2019
Wonderful way to teach, poetry has greater impact than prose. https://t.co/l16qWdAyZe— Abdullah kamal (@akabdullahkamal) January 11, 2019
Well, we certainly learned a lesson in how musical the alphabet can sound, even if it isn't sung in the tune of Do-Re-Mi.
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
