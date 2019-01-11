This Teacher's Innovative Way Of Teaching 'Vowels' and 'Consonants' is Winning the Internet

What a melodious way to teach consonants and vowels in english! https://t.co/1qO63JY4je — ahmad azeem (@azeemjournalist) January 11, 2019

A teacher in Bihar has come up with an innovative way to teach his pupils the differences between vowels and consonants, namely, by singing them.While all of us were taught that 'a,e,i,o,u' are vowels in primary school, we may have had a chance of learning to remember it better if it was taught to us in a sing-song like manner, to help us remember it better. That is exactly what this teacher is doing, teaching his students the difference between vowels and consonants by singing them out in the Angika dialect.In a video shared on Twitter by Kumar Vishwas, the teacher can be seen singing out the vowels so as to explain it better to his students.“Kash ki hamein ‘vowels’ aur ‘consonants’ aise kisi musical guru ji ne padhae hote toh hum bhi aaj Shashi Tharoor babu ki tarah farraate maar ke angrezi bol rahe hote. (I wish we were taught ‘vowels’ and ‘consonants’ by such a musical teacher, even we would have spoken English just as well as Shashi Tharoor does),” wrote Vishwas, tagging Shashi Tharoor in the tweet.The post has since then, gone viral.People, including Amitabh Bachchan are impressed.Well, we certainly learned a lesson in how musical the alphabet can sound, even if it isn't sung in the tune of Do-Re-Mi.