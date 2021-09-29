This Teen's Fierce Dance Video Shared By YouTube Is Winning Hearts Online

This teen’s fierce dance video is leaving netizens speechless

Since being shared on Instagram on September 26, the dance clip of Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra has garnered over 200k views and hundreds of comments. Shared by the official Instagram page of YouTube, the clip shows Alysa’s fierce dance routine and unmatchable energy.

Along with the video, YouTube wrote, "Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra got the moves. Catch dance videos with friends and vlogs about Puerto Rican-Peruvian family life on Alysa's channel." A majority of people in the comment section were speechless and they resorted to emoticons to express how clean and stunning her dance moves were. It is being widely re-shared by many across different social media platforms.

People were left amazed and there are chances that her dance clip will have the same effect on you too.

Check out the video here:

YouTube often shares unique and creative videos that leave viewers amazed or at times bewildered. Well, on September 28, it shared an adorable clip that will leave you in awe, especially if you are a dog lover. Here, a couple of puppies were seen jumping into a ball pit.

While many Instagram users were all hearts, and a couple of them even termed it as ‘the perfect start of the day,’ some were more interested in knowing the name of the song/music that was used in the background of the video.

