This Toddler from Hyderabad Sets Five Records for Having Incredibly Sharp Memory

Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty – one year and 9 months old toddler from Hyderabad, Telangana – has registered his name in several record books for his incredible memory power. Young Aadith has made his family proud by bagging five records including World Book of Records, India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records and two more records at the national level.

Aadith possess a unique ability to memorise things like car logos, colours, deities, English alphabets, domestic and wild animals, body parts, flags, fruits, professions, home appliances and many more.

"When children of his age are busy learning nursery rhymes or listening to lullabies, Aadith can identify diverse images of colours, animals, flag, fruits, shapes and electronic home appliances," mother of Aadith, Snehitha was quoted saying by ANI.

Snehitha said that Aadith has gained recognition not just locally but globally as well due to his abilities and has been certified by the prestigious ‘World Book of Records’.

The child’s abilities were first spotted by his grandparents who saw him recognize various images of Gods (deities) easily.

“One evening, when he sat in the puja room with his grandmother, she saw him instantly recognize the image of Sai Baba and Venkateshwar Swamy,” said Arun Sai Gourishetty, Aadith’s father. They discovered that Aadith was able to identify images of as many as fifteen different deities. He would easily recall the names whenever asked.

Check out the pictures of the wonder kid with his family:

To test the child’s ability, his parents showed him an image of Indian flag when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering the Independence Day speech. To everyone’s surprise, the kid was found giving salutation to the tricolour. Following this incident, they showed him flags of many countries and he was gradually able to memorise all of them.

“We cannot be more proud of our little son’s gargantuan achievements. We believe that every child has uniqueness in them, which has to be nurtured with care and love,” said the father.