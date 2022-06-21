This Telangana Village is Famous for Fortune Tellers with Parakeets

A village in Telangana is known for its soothsaying inhabitants. The 200 residents, at Budiga Jangala Colony in Lakshmipur village of Kothapally mandal in Karimnagar district, are sooothsayers who have been following the same profession for two centuries. They tell people’s future through trained parakeets. As it became a livelihood for the villagers, they took the profession of fortune telling seriously. They train the birds in picking the cards. They make the parakeets understand the questions asked by the customers. According to the villagers, each soothsayer on an average earn Rs.500 to Rs.1,000.

The fortune tellers said that people from all walks of life, including business magnets and politicians come to them. Apart from various places in Telangana, people from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra states also visit the village to know future prospectus with the help of the parakeets. They say that they will teach the art to future generations. They also predict future reading palm leave scriptures.

