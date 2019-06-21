Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This Temple in Thailand Has a Two-Decade-Old Statue of David Beckham Inside a Gold-Plated Altar

Pariwat temple, in Bangkok, crafted the Beckham statue two decades ago, when Manchester United made history by being the first English football club to win the treble of trophies.

Reuters

Updated:June 21, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Temple in Thailand Has a Two-Decade-Old Statue of David Beckham Inside a Gold-Plated Altar
David Beckham's statue, built during his glory days as a Manchester United star, still attracts visitors | Image credit: Reuters/YouTube
Loading...

Soccer legend David Beckham has such a strong global appeal and ardent fan base that a Buddhist temple in Thailand has installed a gold-painted statue of the footballer on an altar, turning it into a surprising tourist attraction.

Pariwat temple, in Bangkok, crafted the Beckham statue two decades ago, when Manchester United made history by being the first English football club to win the treble of trophies.

“Nineteen ninety-nine, the year the sculptor built this statue, was the same year that Manchester United won the treble,” said the temple’s deputy abbot, Boonreung Poonyawaro, referring to the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The statue is built like a traditional garuda but with Beckham in his team jersey, and with the trademark floppy hair of that era, holding up the altar, not the mythical bird-like creature.

The Beckham statue attracts visitors to this day.

“I’m impressed with the sculpture. It can bring people including kids to visit the temple more,” said tourist Thitima Munmai as she snapped pictures of the statue with her phone.

The temple also features a host of other characters, many of them pop culture heroes. Images of Wolverine, Superman and Pikachu adorn the exterior of the building.

The temple said the superheroes were installed because they are considered good symbols who can help to protect Buddhism.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram