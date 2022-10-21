This Terrifying Close-up Shot of An Ant's Face Will Haunt You

Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a Lithuanian wildlife photographer, won a prize in a Nikon photography competition, according to a report in Insider. He submitted a microscopic and remarkable shot of an ant’s face, which was quite far from what people usually imagine ants to look like. Kavaliauskas’ submission was one of the 57 selected “Images of Distinction” to have won in the photography competition. The said picture–which won Kavaliauskas one Nikon item with a retail value of $35–showed the ant’s face, magnified five times under a microscope.

A page on Instagram posted the image on its handle. Check out the ant’s terrifying image here.

According to the Insider report, Kavaliauskas lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to “capture and photograph the ant”, whose picture was then selected in the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture in consideration may seem frightening to the common eye, however, the photographer revealed in a statement that he didn’t agree with the sentiment. He said: “There are no horrors in nature.”

Meanwhile, the picture of the ant showed that it had red eyes and what appears to be golden-coloured fangs, sharp and dangerous. The photographer also revealed that he is “always looking for details, shadows, and unseen corners.” He told the same publication that he considers the main goal of photography to become a “discoverer”. He added: “I am fascinated by the Creator’s masterpieces and the opportunity to see God’s designs.”

While Kavaliauskas, who has been awarded in the past for his photographs of birds of prey, did not take home first prize in the competition, the top honour went to Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch of the University of Geneva. The duo submitted a stunning, highly detailed photograph of the Madagascar giant day gecko’s front paw and won $3,000 for it.

The competition organized by Nikon has run the course for over 48 years now. It aims to show off the power of its technology and celebrate one of the many photographic disciplines. Submissions for the year 2023 are now open.

