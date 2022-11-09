This Terrifying VR Headset Will 'Kill' You in Real Life if You Die in the Game

Remember that deadly game of Hide and Seek in the popular Japanese series Alice in Borderland? The one with VR Headsets working as contraptions that would literally kill people who lost the game. That is coming to life. Oculus Rift, a virtual reality (VR) headset, is taking things to the next level and creating a headset that ‘kills users in real life if they die in the video game. The headset has three explosive charges attached to it. These are programmed and ready to blast if your character gets killed in the game. The charge modules are placed directly at the wearer’s forebrain. Once the player hit zero points, their head would apparently explode. That definitely feels like it only belongs in a thriller series like Alice in Borderland.

The founder of Oculus Rift, Palmer Luckey, took to his official Twitter handle to share this news. He wrote, “To commemorate the Sword Art Online Incident of November 6th, 2022, I made the OQPNVG, the first virtual reality device capable of killing the user – if you die in the game, you die in real life.”

Social media users were less than thrilled about the entire idea. Many remarked that just because something can be created, does not mean it should be. Others were sure that such products would neither be mass-produced nor allowed to be sold anywhere. A Twitter user wrote, “That is legitimately terrifying, I would be too chicken to play. I wonder whether placebo-ing this for special forces CQB virtual reality training could subdue the manifestation of mental states that are adversarial to battlefield performance. The device is scary to look at!”

“Palmer Luckey should be the first to try it. I don’t see how you could invent this and not be the first to test it,” another user wrote.

A third comment read, “Sir you could create a mix between Saw and Sao with this.”

Palmer also mentioned that he has plans for an anti-tamper mechanism that will make the VR headset impossible to remove or destroy. However, there is still a huge chance of failures that could occur and kill the user at the wrong time. Which is why he has not been able to use it on himself. This is also why he is convinced that, like in SAO, the final triggering should be tied to a high-intelligence agent that can determine if conditions for termination are indeed correct.

For now, the headset is just a piece of office art. Certainly a thought-provoking reminder of all the unexplored places in game design. Palmer claims that as far as his knowledge goes, this is the first non-fiction example of a VR device that can kill the user. However, he is sure this will not be the last.

