This Texas Graduating Class Had 35 Pairs of Twins and One Set of Triplets

You might have come across a pair or two of twins and confused who’s who. Making mistakes in identifying them and playing around are some things that are very common with twins. But if you are someone who studies or has a ward studying in Mansfield Independent School District, Texas, life might have become really difficult for you as the graduating class of 2022 has 35 pairs of twins and one triplet. CBS DFW has reported that the school in north Texas will be the one to feature the 2nd most number of twins graduating in a single year. But according to the officials, the class represents the most number of multiples to ever be seen together in the district. The twins and triplets had a special event in April before graduating this month.

On being interviewed, a pair of twin sisters said that they were best friends and are planning to go to the same college at the University of Texas and be roommates there. They explained how they were best friends and got along really well. The twin sisters also said they have faced problems such as being called by each other’s names. But they also admitted to having exchanged classes and attending each other’s sessions.

Here is the video:

Another pair said that it was great being a twin. Although they are not look-alikes, they said they have always shared the same bond with each other like any other look-alike pair in the school. They would be attending different colleges and although they won’t be spending as much time together now, they promised to call and text each other regularly.

While this school has 35 pairs of twins and 1 set of triplets, the school to have topped the list is the New Trier High School that had 45 sets of twins and one set of triplets in the 2017 sophomore class. New Trier High School holds the Guinness World Records for having the most set of multiples in the same class.

