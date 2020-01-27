This Texas Man is Eating Dog Food for 30 Days to Prove that It is Safe for Pets

People can go up to certain levels to prove that they can be trusted. Something similar is being done by a North Texas-based business owner.

Mitch Felderhoff, president of sales and marketing as well as a co-owner of Muenster Milling Co, is eating nothing but chicken, beef, elk and venison-based dog foods for last 20 days. Muenster Milling Co is a pet food distributor-based in the small town of Muenster.

He is doing so to convince his customers that their company uses quality, organic ingredients in food. This, in turn, also makes people aware of what they're feeding their animals.

In a YouTube video shared on company’s official page, Mitch has shared a quick one-week recap of his journey. He says in the video, “People wanna know where they're getting their dog food, where the ingredients come from, and what better way to show people that we trust what we're doing than to eat it our selves?”

He has tried a variety of extreme diets in the past several years. However, before taking up this challenge, he has considered his doctor.

Mitch revealed, “After he (the doctor) got done staring at me with his mouth open, he said, ‘OK, well, let’s check you out.”

Mitch said that he started the challenge at the beginning of January. Talking about his company, he said, “We only put in our foods something that we’re willing to eat ourselves. By partnering with local farmers and local growers, we're able to know exactly what's going in that bag.”

