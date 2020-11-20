This Texas Wildlife Centre is Asking People to Donate 'Winter Wardrobe' for Hairless Opossum They Rescued

An opossum with alopecia was saved from certain death after it was dropped off by a good Samaritan at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Texas, United States. The opossum also received a lot of support from the community members who sent her knitted sweaters after an online appeal was made on social media.

The hairless opossum was discovered in a car parking in Lubbock before being left outside the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The center’s executive director, Gail Barnes, found the poor marsupial when she went out to the drop off point. She assumed it was some paperwork that had arrived in the box.

“As I was walking back to the main building a hairless arm pops out of the box. I immediately thought it was a hairless cat. Much to our surprise it was a hairless opossum,” said Gail. The animal looked in a miserable condition. The people at the center placed her in an incubator immediately to regulate her body temperature.

Gail said the opossum was lucky the weather was not so cold then. Two days later, however, it did turn cold after a snowfall and had the animal not been taken in, it would not have survived that.

After that, the team made an appeal on Facebook asking for “'winter wardrobe” for the hairless creature, to which the people responded positively.

“This is the first for us at the Wildlife Center. This 3-4 months old hairless opossum was found in SW Lubbock. She would never survive in the wild. This opossum is going to need a winter wardrobe,” read the post on Facebook.

Soon people from different places started sending customized knitted outfits of all sizes for the opossum. She now has a lot of clothes piled up that will surely see her through the winter.

“The public has knitted sweaters of all sizes to fit our new opossum,” said Gail. The possum which weighed 132 grams when she was brought in, now she weighs 583 grams. She is fed crickets, mealworms, yogurt, apple sauce, fruits and vegetables.

It is being said that given her condition, she would never be able to survive in the wild. Thankfully the center intends to keep her for good. They are waiting for a permit to name the opossum. Gail prefers to call her Susan.