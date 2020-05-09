This TikTok Puzzle About a Missing Pound Has Baffled the Internet. Can You Solve it?

A video of an old mathematical riddle is here to test your skills.

The clip has left many scratching their heads to get the answer.

Unable to solve the riddle, a TikTok user has shared the video seeking help for the online family. "Okay someone explain this to me, because I just don't get it,” read the caption.

While describing the riddle, the man reveals that there are three friends who go to a restaurant wherein their food bill totals to 30 pounds and so each of them put 10 pounds each. But later they come to know that the bill is of 25 pounds and not 30 pounds.

Now, while returning the change the waiter decides to return one pound to each of the three persons and keeps two pounds for himself.

So technically now each person has paid a sum of nine pounds which means a total of 27 pounds plus the two pounds that the waiter has which makes it a total of 29 pounds.

The question that the video creator now asks is where is the missing one pound gone.

The video on TikTok alone has more than 2,300 comments in which some users have tried to reason out the riddle.

While a few users have concluded how it is 30 pounds while some have still not got the answer.