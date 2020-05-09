BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This TikTok Puzzle About a Missing Pound Has Baffled the Internet. Can You Solve it?

Screenshot from video uploaded by TikTok user @slightlyunusual_.

Screenshot from video uploaded by TikTok user @slightlyunusual_.

The viral TikTok video has left many scratching their heads to get the answer.

Share this:

A video of an old mathematical riddle is here to test your skills.

The clip has left many scratching their heads to get the answer.

Unable to solve the riddle, a TikTok user has shared the video seeking help for the online family. "Okay someone explain this to me, because I just don't get it,” read the caption.

While describing the riddle, the man reveals that there are three friends who go to a restaurant wherein their food bill totals to 30 pounds and so each of them put 10 pounds each. But later they come to know that the bill is of 25 pounds and not 30 pounds.

Now, while returning the change the waiter decides to return one pound to each of the three persons and keeps two pounds for himself.

So technically now each person has paid a sum of nine pounds which means a total of 27 pounds plus the two pounds that the waiter has which makes it a total of 29 pounds.

The question that the video creator now asks is where is the missing one pound gone.

@slightlyunusual_

RIDDLE ##foryou ##foryourpage ##fu ##f ##dailylook ##riddle ##riddlechallenge ##riddletime ##riddles ##how ##mychampion ##impossible ##makeitlegendary ##uktalent

♬ original sound - slightlyunusual_

The video on TikTok alone has more than 2,300 comments in which some users have tried to reason out the riddle.

While a few users have concluded how it is 30 pounds while some have still not got the answer.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading