This TikTok Star Counted Jeff Bezos's Total Wealth in Individual Grains of Rice

Image credits: YouTube screengrab.

Yang's first rice TikTok went viral on Twitter, as people used it to show comparison of wealth.

  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Jezz Bezos's net worth is 11,600 crores USD, or in Indian rupees, 8 lakh, 37 thousand, 839 crores.

As harmless as they look in numbers, they're a huge, huge amount, which is why Jezz Bezos is one of the world's richest people.

But since numbers, with many digits and zeros don't often mean much, because unless you see it, you don't realize how much something is. And a TikTok star, had a great way of showing just how much it looks like in bulk. The unit of measurement? Rice.

TikTok star Humphrey Yang, who is also entrepreneur and a freelancer from Silicon Valley, just how much the difference is.

With each grain of rice representing 100,000 dollars, (72 lakhs) he posted a video showing how much just 1 billion dollars looked like.

This took me hours don’t let it flop ##billion ##money ##personalfinance ##rice ##xyzbca

Yang's first rice TikTok went viral on Twitter, as people used it to show comparison of wealth.


And then on popular demand, showed how much wealth Jeff Bezos had.

In the second video, he went to buy a food scale, weighed the pile of rice (so he wouldn't have to count it again) did some serious rice grain math, then bought two more giant bags of rice to measure it.


"Once I had that 10,000 grains of rice counted out I knew how much it weighed," Yang told Mashable in an email. "Then I multiplied it out to figure that Jeff Bezos' approximate net worth was around 58 pounds of rice."

And the amount, was a lot more than you'd think.


Rice. Part 2: Jeff Bezos net worth. ##rice ##billion ##billions ##amazon ##jeffbezos ##money ##personalfinance ##xyzcba

The hard work that went into this is probably a lot more than the visual representation. Yang posted an hour long video detailing his entire counting method.


Jeff Bezos had recently been criticized for donating 1 million AU for the Australian bushfire crisis (INR Rs 4.8 Crore) with a lot of people calling him cheap, pointing at his net worth, and explaining how that was the equivalent of donating nothing at all.

