This TikTok Star is Using the Lockdown to Challenge Stereotypes About Down Syndrome with His Videos

A 17-year-old boy from Jordan is utilizing the lockdown time to make videos to break stereotypes about Down Syndrome and spread awareness about the disorder.

The boy named Adam Mazen belongs to Amman in Jordan. He is challenging Down syndrome stereotypes with his TikTok videos, which are now going viral. According to Reuters, Adam started the task very recently.

Mazen, who was born with Down's Syndrome, started posting videos on the social media platform when Jordan went into quarantine this March to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The teenager star is helped by his brother Mohammed Mazen Abu who handles all the camera work. He is also a teenage star in suggesting some really fun and creative ideas. The team of two has taken the internet by storm with their videos.

Adam has been so popular that he has earned over two lakh followers on Tiktok. He also keeps posting videos on cooking tutorials, travel videos and even pranks.

Adam himself suffers from Down Syndrome and his videos help in letting people know that he is no different or unique. His brother said in the video, “Adam is one of us. He is the joy of our household. What we wanted to do was, not just create a more accepting society, but to spread awareness that there’s no limit for people with Down Syndrome. All they need is support and love and they can achieve so much.”

For those who are unaware, Down syndrome is a genetic disorder which is caused when there is an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21, leading to abnormal numbers of chromosomes. It changes the developmental and physical features of a fetus.

It is one of the most common genetic chromosomal disorders and results in learning disabilities in children, depending from case to case.