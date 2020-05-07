BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This TikTok Video Showing DIY Hack to Fix Receding Hairline is One we Just Can't Brush Away

Image credits: TikTok.

The clip has been shared on video-sharing portal TikTok in which one can see a woman fix her hairline step by step with makeup items.

Apart from many challenges that are trending on social media these days to kill the lockdown boredom, a lot of Do It Yourself (DIY) videos ranging from decor hacks to cooking tricks to beauty hacks are also going viral.

Off late, a Do It Yourself beauty hack video has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows how one can fix their receding hairline all by themselves without any fancy ingredients. All that is needed for doing this trick is an eyebrow pencil and a contouring kit.

The clip has been shared on video-sharing portal TikTok in which one can see a woman fix her hairline step by step with makeup items.

The video has been captioned as, “How I fix my receding hairline (forehead) with makeup! My trick when I pull back my hair! #makeuphacks #getthelook #makeup #beauty #asmr #beautyhacks".

https://www.tiktok.com/@chrisellelim/video/6802742664035929349

From the looks of it, the steps of this process not only seems to be easy but also looks effective.

Till now, the viral video has got more 634 thousand likes and has garnered more than 3 thousand comments.

A good amount of comments on the post were appreciative of this hack. A user wrote, “thanks for this!! I've had little bald spots on my hairline since I was young so this really helps!”, another person said, “I think I’m going to be using this trick! Thank you!”, one more person commented, “Fabulous idea.. Thanks a bunch”.

