This TikToker Reached a Beach to Realise It's '20 Miles Away', Recalls Horrible Experience

When you plan to have a nice day out with your friends and family at a beach, you expect to see some sea waves, sand while enjoying your relaxation time lying back on the side, right? But all the expectations came to a horrible end for TikToker Nick Alexander who had a rather unpleasant experience at the beach in Britain. According to Bristol live, Nick who hails from Miami, US had recently come to Wolverhampton, UK to visit his family and decided to get an experience of a British beach.

Documenting his experience in a series of videos that he posted on his Mr Miami UK TikTok account, Nick compared the Weston-super-Mare beach to beaches in Miami. And while he would have expected some downgrade from the amazing beaches in Miami, the end result was nothing that anyone would expect at a beach.

After making a quick stop at the restrooms, Nick and his ‘gang’ was all excited to go to the beach and were expecting it to be an easy walk to the sea. But as they reached the sides, they realized that the actual sea was “like 20 miles away". Nick had to go through a stretch of mud to reach the sea and in one of the videos, he shows himself ankle-deep in sludge struggling to move forward.

Adding to his already horrible experience was the fact that he lost his wallet while trying to go to the sea and Nick finally gave up all plans to swim and the relaxation. Some saving grace in Nick’s trip was a visit to the funfair.

For people managing Weston-super-Mare beach, Nick shared a suggestion and said that there should be a pathway built that can help the visitors reach the water of the sea.

Nick’s TikTok videos evoked a lot of reaction from the netizens. While some of the users could not stop themselves from laughing at the hilarious video, many users told him that he just had a rare unpleasant experience and not all beaches in the UK were like this.

