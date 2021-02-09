This TikToker Used Gorilla Glue on Her Hair. She Ended Up in the Hospital After 15 Washes Failed to Get it Out

Instagram and TikTok user Tessica Brown, who used gorilla glue for hair styling instead of hairspray, had to finally visit a hospital to get the adhesive removed after all the home remedies failed to fix her hair.

She shared a video with clips from the hospital and said that initially she felt that it was funny but now, she feels bad about the incident. Tessica shared a video four days ago, saying that she had put gorilla glue in her hair instead of hair spray and even after 15 washes, it was not coming out.

In the video, Tessica’s hair looked fixed and even while she was touching it, the hair did not move at all. Over three days, many people came forward and suggested several remedies to take the glue out of her hair. Tessica updated her viewers on Instagram about her experiences, however, nothing worked on her hair. The disaster also made her famous as her videos are being watched millions of times on Instagram after the tragedy.

The Louisiana woman finally visited a hospital and her hair is now being treated. She shared a picture of medicines and hair solutions on Instagram saying that it [her hair treatment] is going to be a long process.

Tessica even started a fundraiser to cover the medical costs for her hair treatment. The woman has raised $6,438 so far, which is well over her goal of $1,500. A total of 355 donors have come forward to help Tessica get her hair fixed.

Many people have come forward in Tessica’s support. A user commented on her video from the hospital and motivated Tessica that she is going to get through this. Another user said that at this point, Tessica feels like their family and they are invested in this together.

At the end of the video, we can also see Tessica crying out in pain as she receives the treatment. Many people were concerned if Tessica was feeling alright. As many as two million people watched this video while thousands commented.