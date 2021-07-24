This TikToker's Hack to Date Athletes at Tokyo Olympics has Left Internet Amazed

Becoming an Olympian is no small feat, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make it to the list of best athletes in the world. However, when the efforts start yielding results, there’s never anything like it. These Olympians enjoy a crazy fan base and some fans could do anything to get some attention from their favourite athletes. And if there was a chance to date any of them, the fans would never want to miss out on it. However, the big question is, how do you get a chance to date an Olympian? Well, a TikToker might have found a hack for it.

The TikToker named Reed Kavner used the popular dating app Tinder to stand a chance to date an Olympian. Documenting the entire process in a TikTok video, Kavner showed how he used a premium feature of the app to change his location to Olympic village Tokyo.

He right-swiped several Olympian’s profiles that included the likes of Estonian biathlete Grete Gaim and Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard. The innovative idea used by Kavner has left the folks working at Tinder impressed.

Reacting to his video, Tinder’s TikTok page wrote, “you’re not in the Olympics but you’re winning the game".

The video was later shared on Twitter by Kavner.

Last night I made a TikTok about changing my Tinder location to put myself in the Olympic Village so that I can fall in love with an Olympian (medalists preferred). It got 2M views overnight, which is fun, but now Olympic Village Tinder is flooded with non-Olympians 😭 pic.twitter.com/71PXQGqUQV— Reed Kavner (@reedkavner) July 21, 2021

Soon after the clip got viral Olympian Katerine dropped her comments saying ‘J’adore’ which in French means ‘I love this’. She shared her comment along with a few laughter emojis. This TikTok clip has so far received over 4 million views along with several comments from other users.

People complimented Kavner for his master plan and called him a genius.

However, now that the idea has become popular, Kavner is finding it difficult to meet an Olympian on the dating app. The location of the Olympic village in Tokyo is flooded with profiles of people who changed their location to meet an Olympian using Kavner’s idea.

