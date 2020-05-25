This Tiny Kitten Called 'Biscuits and Gravy' Was Born With Two Faces, Both Functional

A two-faced cat in Oregon, US has stolen the internet’s heart. The two-faced cat has been named biscuits and gravy.

The tiny kitten with four eyes, two noses and two mouths is too adorable.

According to a report published in the BBC, the little kitten can eat with either of her mouths. Moreover, she can eat and meow simultaneously.

Biscuits and gravy also has its own Instagram page and enjoys a fan base of over 12 thousand people. In the latest post on the page, his humans informed that biscuits and gravy has passed away.

The photo features the kitten resting in the palms of his human.

The heartbreaking post read, “I want to thank everyone so much for your kindness and love. This story has been a story of life and how very precious it is, whether days or years, whether animal or human, life is so very precious and every single life is unique. I feel so blessed to be a part of the story of Biscuits and Gravy and how he brought joy and hope to so many people. We loved him and cared for him and he passed in my hands. We are thankful to still have his siblings to care for and they are just as precious. I can’t express to you how much this experience has meant to me. Thank you all. -Kyla”

The little feline lived only for a period of four days.

Instagram users dropped in their heartfelt condolences in the comments section. A user wrote, “So sorry for your loss. My family and I have been following your story, and we were pulling for Biscuit & Gravy” another said, “At least that cute thing died in good care with a family that loved and cared for him those 4 days god bless u”