This Tourist's 'Struggle' with a Vietnamese Shower is the Stuff of Epics

Tourists are known to do silly things on their trips abroad. From taking funny, sometimes even inappropriate photographs to participating in antiquated, local traditions, international tourists often populate social media feeds with their quirky experiences. However, recently, tourist's intense struggles with a shower in Vietnam have left the Internet dumbstruck and at a loss of words.On October 24, a Facebook user by the name of Thomas Carruther took to the social media site to detail the struggles he had been facing in Hanoi, Vietnam."Alright guys, I've been in Hanoi almost a week now and i'm loving. My only complaint is the showers. I'm all for saving water but having to hold your finger on the button to keep the water flowing seems a bit extreme. The cold temperature doesn't bother me too much but why are they so low? You have to bend down to wash your head. Vietnamese people aren't that short... I've tried 2 different hostels now and they both have this style of shower, what are other peoples opinions on the Vietnamese shower?"This was the photo posted along with the caption:Now, before your eyes explode, let us clarify that this man actually thought the bidet shower, a hand-shower every Asian knows is meant for cleaning up after doing one's business, was meant for showering. Needless to say, he was maercilessly trolled on social media for his toilet misgivings.