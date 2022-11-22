This Town in Italy is Offering People Rs 25 Lakh to Live There

A scenic Italian town has made a one-of-a-kind offer, inviting people to live there! The town promises to pay money to people who are willing to move there for starting a business. According to a CNN report, Presicce, a town in the sunny region of Puglia, Italy, will pay people 30,000 Euros (approximately Rs 25.1 lakh) to buy an empty house and take up residency there.

Alfredo Palese, local Presicce councillor revealed to the outlet that, “There are many empty homes in the historical centre built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents”.

Palese expressed regret that “old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art” are gradually being vacated.

The monetary incentive is intended to encourage potential residents to relocate to the town, which has seen a drop in birth rates. The councillor stated that the authorities intend to begin taking applications in the upcoming weeks, even though the deal’s terms are still being worked out. Anyone interested may find all the required information on the town hall website.

The funding will be split into two parts where a portion will be spent on buying an old home and the other will be used for restyling it if needed.

Palese asserts that they have extra funds to ensure the project can go on for years to come thanks to a 2019 merger with a neighbouring municipality to become the larger Presicce-Acquarica town.

The properties are reportedly priced fairly. The purchasers not only get large lands but are also close to beautiful beaches and other scenic areas.

The town of Presicce is known for its lovely churches and winding lanes. These settlements offer not just breathtaking views but also mouth-watering food and fragrant olive trees.

Due to its proximity to beautiful beaches and pristine waters, it is a great destination to spend the summer.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here