This 'Trans Kitchen' In Madurai Provides Free Meals To Patients And Children

A first-of-its-kind Trans Kitchen was opened by the members of the transgender community near Goripalayam area in Madurai. An added specialty of the hotel is that transgender persons are involved in all the tasks, including cooking and serving the food.

The idea began with a group of 10 persons who have been cooking at home for the past 10 years and catering to small events occasionally. Many who liked the taste of their food requested them to start a hotel. The district collector Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated the hotel and appreciated the group’s efforts. The hotel offers vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes including idly, pongal, biryani, fish curry etc.

While speaking to News18, the people behind the hotel said, “The hotel has been well received by the public as it is located near the Government Rajaji Hospital. We are providing free meals to patients and children". Commenting on the initiative, Jayachitra, coordinator of Transgender Welfare Organization, said, “We hope that with the support of the people, more such hotels that are run by transgender persons will be opened in the future, thereby improving the livelihoods of many from the community," she added.

Kumudha, a member of the Trans Kitchen group, said: “We set up the kitchen with a loan Rs 6 lakh and money raised by a few voluntary organizations. We want to serve the needy and set an example for society."

