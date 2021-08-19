Rajavi from Surat hopes that her shop will be famous one day and draw record number of customers, and it is this hope that gives her the strength to brave society’s discrimination.

As a transwoman, she has seen her share of struggles in life. Her father did not support her after graduation and people’s hatred towards her due to her identity made matters worse. However, her mother was her rock who encouraged her not to give in to despair and start her own venture. Now Rajavi hopes that by being self-sufficient, she will be able to change society’s attitude towards the transgender community one day.

Rajavi was born Rajiv and was brought up like a boy. At 32, he started wearing women’s clothes and embraced his true identity. This move met with much opposition from her father, who drove her out of the house. Shortly after this, Rajiv changed her name to Rajavi.

“I am fighting not only for myself, but our whole community. If I win, it will be a win for transgender persons," Rajavi said.

In another city from Gujarat, Vadodara, Dikshit Rajput is selflessly helping transgender persons become financially independent. He has been in the beauty and grooming business for two decades, and is training members of the community to be beauticians free of cost. “I teach them the art of haircutting, mehendi, makeup etc. At present, I am training eight transgender persons."

(Reporting by Krish Patel)

