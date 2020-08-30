Chadwick Boseman's Death Announcement Tweet Has Become Twitter's Most-liked Ever

"The world has lost a king."

Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the Black icons Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up before finding international fame with superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is no more.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

The news of the celebrated actor's passing away was shared from Boseman's official Twitter page on Saturday.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read.

Also Read: 'Wakanda Sometimes' Meme Now Has Fans in Tears After 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman's Death

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Incidentally, the tweet from Boseman's account became the most "liked" tweet on the platform in no time as devastated fans paid their homage with tribute photos and quotes that inspired them along his illustrious journey. Boseman who had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, continued working and the news of his "sudden" demise sent shockwaves across the internet.

In a subsequent tweet, the official account of Twitter confirmed that the news of his death that came from Boseman's own account had, in fact, become the most "liked" tweet on its platform. At the time of writing this, the tweet has raked in 6.2 million "likes".

Twitter called it a fitting tribute to the king.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

His tweet was followed by two tweets by former US President Barack Obama at #2 and #3 spots with 4.3 and 4 million "likes" respectively.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s '42' drew attention of fans and critics.

Also Watch Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer | Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mark Ruffalo, & Others Pay Tribute

Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, and his 'Wakanda Forever' salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.