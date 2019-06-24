Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

This Tweet Thread on Beyoncé is the Equivalent of Playing Bandersnatch, but on Twitter

It is not easy to fool an algorithm such as Twitter to create something so truly interactive and to create long-form content on a platform that allows only 280 characters per tweet.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
This Tweet Thread on Beyoncé is the Equivalent of Playing Bandersnatch, but on Twitter
A choose your own adventure Twitter thread | Image credit: Twitter
Twitter can be an amazing place. And the reason is because it is a platform for humans to express creativity and humans never fail to surprise with their ingenuity. Just this weekend, in fact, netizens spent hours marveling a Twitter thread that was actually a "choose-your-own-adventure" game about Beyoncé!

The genius tweet was posted on Twitter by a user named "Green Chyna" (@CORNYASSBITCH) who delivered an intricate thread that turns out to be something out of Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch but only better because this one has Beyoncé in it.

Named "Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD", the thread starts ordinarily enough with Green Chyna posing a simple question for prospective assistants of the Queen Bee and supplying readers with two options. How ever, with every option that you click, you are taken to the next scenario which is either a win (as in, you performed the right task) or a lose (as in, you're fired).

If that was too confusing, let us try to simplify it using Chyna's tweets.

It goes on like that. However, the story would have turned out differently, had you chosen the other options!

If it looks complicated, it gets even worse. Some of them are trick Catch-22 questions that lead to a termination, no matter what you choose.

Both options lead to a termination!

And there are so many more questions that branch off at each intersection. The thread is truly mind-boggling and it is no wonder that the tweet has over 200,000 likes.

It is not easy to fool an algorithm such as Twitter to create something so truly interactive and to create long-form content on a platform that allows only 280 characters per tweet.

