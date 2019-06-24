This Tweet Thread on Beyoncé is the Equivalent of Playing Bandersnatch, but on Twitter

Twitter can be an amazing place. And the reason is because it is a platform for humans to express creativity and humans never fail to surprise with their ingenuity. Just this weekend, in fact, netizens spent hours marveling a Twitter thread that was actually a "choose-your-own-adventure" game about Beyoncé!

The genius tweet was posted on Twitter by a user named "Green Chyna" (@CORNYASSBITCH) who delivered an intricate thread that turns out to be something out of Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch but only better because this one has Beyoncé in it.

Named "Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD", the thread starts ordinarily enough with Green Chyna posing a simple question for prospective assistants of the Queen Bee and supplying readers with two options. How ever, with every option that you click, you are taken to the next scenario which is either a win (as in, you performed the right task) or a lose (as in, you're fired).

If that was too confusing, let us try to simplify it using Chyna's tweets.

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

It’s your first day on the job and Beyoncé is getting ready for a red carpet. What are you getting her for breakfast? Yogurt, granola and strawberries or a 5 star breakfast. pic.twitter.com/05Zq5Ccai5 — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

She nods at you for choosing the healthy breakfast, then ask you to FaceTime her daughter who are you FaceTiming, Blue Or Rumi? pic.twitter.com/W60trwCI3J — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

It goes on like that. However, the story would have turned out differently, had you chosen the other options!

She yells at you “are you trying to make me fat like you?!” then has her team of lawyers send you a termination letter. pic.twitter.com/hHq6dCqHsp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

If it looks complicated, it gets even worse. Some of them are trick Catch-22 questions that lead to a termination, no matter what you choose.

Beyoncé needs something to do while she waits for hair and makeup. What do you suggest? Swimming, painting or drinking and gossiping. — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Click here if you chose swimming — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Beyoncé is done swimming and hair and makeup is here. Do you suggest she takes a shower and makes the stylist team wait or just dry off? pic.twitter.com/BdOl9AG2jD — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Click here if you chose to take a shower and keep the stylist team waiting — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Both options lead to a termination!

And there are so many more questions that branch off at each intersection. The thread is truly mind-boggling and it is no wonder that the tweet has over 200,000 likes.

It is not easy to fool an algorithm such as Twitter to create something so truly interactive and to create long-form content on a platform that allows only 280 characters per tweet.