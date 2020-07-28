This Twitter Account of Gopi Bahu's Obsession with Cleaning Laptops is Oddly Relatable in 2020

What's the correct way to clean a laptop?

A Google search will you tell you it's either with a dry cloth, or a gentle cleansing liquid dabbed in cloth and gently rubbed over the machine, but Gopi Bahu would disagree.

Gopi Bahu, portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Star Plus Hindi drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, became the subject of memes and mockery when a scene of her in an episode cleaning her husband's laptop with soap and water, and hanging it out to dry went viral.

In 2020 though, we wish this were possible. If washing our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds would mean the coronavirus would be rid of our hands, we would want to replicate this on our electronic devices... only if it was possible to do it without ruining the device.

A stan account, (this is a parody) on Twitter, is advocating the washing of laptops. And we're honestly here for it.

Here's a dhulai for every situation.

felt cute might wash a laptop later — Gopi Bahu (@kokilaisabitch) June 12, 2020

NORMALISE WASHING LAPTOPS WITH DETERGENTNORMALISE WASHING LAPTOPS WITH DETERGENTNORMALISE WASHING LAPTOPS WITH DETERGENTNORMALISE WASHING LAPTOPS WITH DETERGENTNORMALISE WASHING LAPTOPS WITH DETERGENTNORMALISE WASHING LAPTOPS WITH DETERGENT — Gopi Bahu (@kokilaisabitch) July 27, 2020

not to burst your bubble but the chances of this happening are lesser than me using a dry cloth to clean a laptop #Kanye2020 https://t.co/31RUAuCYt6 — Gopi Bahu (@kokilaisabitch) July 5, 2020

plans for tonight pic.twitter.com/XMRd2iXKdU — Gopi Bahu (@kokilaisabitch) June 20, 2020

Agar laptop nahi saaf karna tha toh vim liquid kyu kharida — Gopi Bahu (@kokilaisabitch) June 13, 2020

And we're all Bunty now. (Not the one from Sacred Games)

Bunty from that Lifebuoy ad is cute, not because he said “Dhote jao dhote jao dho” — Gopi Bahu (@kokilaisabitch) July 12, 2020

Honestly, after months of working from home, this tweet just hits on another level.

at this point i just want to join gopi bahu and wash my laptop because i can't do more assignments now — Srishti Garg (@drSalunkheHere) July 8, 2020

So what are some good detergents in the market?