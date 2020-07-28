BUZZ

This Twitter Account of Gopi Bahu's Obsession with Cleaning Laptops is Oddly Relatable in 2020

Image credits: Twitter.

We have decided to stan.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
What's the correct way to clean a laptop?

A Google search will you tell you it's either with a dry cloth, or a gentle cleansing liquid dabbed in cloth and gently rubbed over the machine, but Gopi Bahu would disagree.

Gopi Bahu, portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Star Plus Hindi drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, became the subject of memes and mockery when a scene of her in an episode cleaning her husband's laptop with soap and water, and hanging it out to dry went viral.

In 2020 though, we wish this were possible. If washing our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds would mean the coronavirus would be rid of our hands, we would want to replicate this on our electronic devices... only if it was possible to do it without ruining the device.

A stan account, (this is a parody) on Twitter, is advocating the washing of laptops. And we're honestly here for it.

Here's a dhulai for every situation.

And we're all Bunty now. (Not the one from Sacred Games)

Honestly, after months of working from home, this tweet just hits on another level.

So what are some good detergents in the market?

